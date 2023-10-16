"Continuum", la mostra

Sabato 21 ottobre Arte Borgo Gallery presenta la nuova mostra dal titolo “Continuum” inserita nell’VIII edizione della Rome Art Week.



La tripersonale “Continuum” nasce con l’obiettivo di condividere progetti artistici diversi fra loro al fine di rintracciare quelle aderenze e affinità che garantiscono una continuità di pensiero tra gli artisti coinvolti. Sarà lasciato alle opere di Silvana Landolfi, Rebie Ramoso e Anna Tonelli il compito di guidare lo spettatore attraverso una riflessione sul concetto di “tempo” e sulla compenetrazione continua tra passato e presente.?



Silvana Landolfi si presenta con l’ultimo capitolo della sua ricerca artistica, composizioni che pur comunicando una apparente semplicità sono l’esito di un complesso processo di riduzione formale, espressione di un sentimento intimo e profondo.



Rebie Ramoso espone un gruppo di opere che traggono ispirazione dalle tecniche proiettive usate in psicologia, concepite dunque con l’intento di stimolare una risposta emotiva da parte dello spettatore.



Anna Tonelli mostra un corpus di lavori dedicati al mare che, dispiegando tutta la sua forza, si eleva in onde fragorose e abbondanti, le quali si scontrano vicendevolmente creando maestosi spettacoli visivi carichi di pathos.



Tra gestualità sorgive e creatività prorompenti, attraverso le opere dei tre artisti partecipanti si vuole costringere lo sguardo ad andare oltre l'ingannevole semplicità delle composizioni ponendo al centro il fruitore, protagonista ideale di un viaggio fisico e simbolico attraverso le coordinate mobili e sfuggenti del tempo e della mente.



CONTINUUM

Curated by Anna Isopo

Presentation by the art historian Martina Scavone



21 October | 9 November 2023

Opening on Saturday the 21st of October at 6:00 pm

Saturday 21 October Arte Borgo Gallery presents the new exhibition entitled “Continuum” as part of the VIII edition of the Rome Art Week.



"Continuum" is an exhibition featuring three artists; it was conceived with the aim of sharing different artistic visions in order to trace those connections and affinities that guarantee continuity of thought between the personalities involved. The task of guiding the viewer through a reflection on the concept of "time" and on the continuous interpenetration between past and present will be left to the works.?



Silvana Landolfi presents the last chapter of her artistic research, compositions that, while communicating an apparent simplicity, are the result of a complex process of formal reduction, the expression of an intimate and profound feeling.



Rebie Ramoso exhibits a group of works that draw inspiration from the projective techniques used in psychology, in fact they are conceived with the aim of stimulating emotional and visceral responses from the viewer.



Anna Tonelli presents a body of works dedicated to the sea which, deploying all its strength, rises in thunderous and abundant waves, which collide with each other creating majestic visual spectacles full of pathos.



Gallery





Between spontaneous gestures and a bursting creativity, through the works of the three exhibiting artists the eye is forced to go beyond the deceptive simplicity of the compositions by putting the focus on the user, which is the ideal protagonist of a physical and symbolic journey through the mobile and elusive coordinates of time and mind.