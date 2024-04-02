Curva Pura è lieta di presentare la prima personale romana di Helen Tóth, Among These Trees Is My Hiding Spot, a cura di Nicoletta Provenzano e Vittorio Beltrami, con il sostegno dell’Istituto Slovacco a Roma e dello Slovak Arts Council.

La mostra, parte degli eventi di Open House Roma 2024, è un’immersione nel cuore intimo della foresta, un respiro nell’atmosfera arborea che prende sostanza pittorica, addentrandosi in segreti nascondigli di rami e in archivi sentimentali di essenze boschive.

Helen Tóth, in una gestualità pittorica impetuosa e brillante, conduce il fruitore attraverso un universo selvatico, in cui trovare una natura palpitante e sferzante, custode universale della coesione tra luce e ombra.

Lo svelarsi di brezze e brume sono voci cromatiche di un viaggio nell’intrico ombroso di una fitta danza di fonde, lungo i passi delle stagioni.

La foresta e i suoi vortici vegetali, simbiotici e multiformi, tracciano negli olii su tela dell’artista un percorso intricato e limpido, fluido ed essenziale.

Come preziosi ibridi di un territorio appartenente tanto alla realtà quanto ai segreti dell’intimo, porzioni minime di una natura germogliante compongono un humus di memorie, una raccolta poetica di ibridi vegetanti che divengono universo sensoriale e misteriose matrici di forme della natura.

Costruendo spazi fisici e mentali, tra boschi e radure, le opere, in un dialogo tra installazione e pittura, conducono lo sguardo tra passaggi e i bivi e le emersioni radicali dei luoghi dove si sono originate.

Il cammino incantato nella densità semiotica di una vita vegetale si nutre di folgorazioni percettive e di sensibilità poetica, trasformate in un rigoglio lirico.

L’artista, parte degli artisti della Blu : gallery in Modra (SVK) e attualmente in residenza a Roma, entrerà direttamente in dialogo con gli spazi della galleria e con il territorio della Capitale in una installazione site specific dedicato alle presenze arboree della città.

















EN/



AMONG THESE TREES IS MY HIDING SPOT

Helen Tóth

curated by Nicoletta Provenzano and Vittorio Beltrami



Opening 4 April 2024 h 18:30

Curva Pura | Via Giuseppe Acerbi 1a - Roma

until 5 May 2024





Curva Pura is pleased to present Helen Tóth's first solo exhibition in Rome, Among These Trees Is My Hiding Spot, curated by Nicoletta Provenzano and Vittorio Beltrami, with the support of the Slovak Institute in Rome and the support of the Slovak Arts Council.

The exhibition, part of the events of Open House Roma 2024, is an immersion into the intimate heart of the forest, a breath in the arboreal atmosphere that takes on pictorial substance, delving into secret hiding places of branches and sentimental archives of woodland essences.

Helen Tóth, in an impetuous and brilliant pictorial gesturality, leads the viewer through a wild universe, in which to find a palpitating and lashing nature, universal guardian of the cohesion between light and shadow.

The unveiling of breezes and mists are chromatic voices of a journey through the shadowy tangle of a dense dance of melts, along the steps of the seasons.

The forest and its symbiotic and multiform vegetal whirlpools trace an intricate and limpid, fluid and essential path in the artist's oils on canvas.

Like precious hybrids of a territory belonging as much to reality as to the secrets of the intimate, minimal portions of a germinating nature compose a humus of memories, a poetic collection of vegetating hybrids that become a sensory universe and mysterious matrices of nature's forms.

Constructing physical and mental spaces, between woods and clearings, the works, in a dialogue between installation and painting, lead the gaze between passages and forks and the radical emergencies of the places where they originated.

The enchanted journey through the semiotic density of a plant life nourished by perceptual gusts and poetic sensitivity transformed into a lyrical luxuriance.

The artist, part of the artists of the Blu : gallery in Modra (SVK) and currently in residence in Rome, will enter directly into dialogue with the gallery spaces and with the territory of the Capital in a site-specific installation dedicated to the arboreal presences of the city.











INFO



AMONG THESE TREES IS MY HIDING SPOT

Helen Tóth

a cura di Nicoletta Provenzano e Vittorio Beltrami



con il sostegno dell’Istituto Slovacco a Roma e dello Slovak Arts Council



Opening 4 Aprile 2024 ore 18:30

Fino al 5 Maggio 2024

Orari: martedì e giovedì dalle ore 18:30 e su appuntamento - prenotare via mail curvapura@gmail.com o whatsapp 3289228797 - 3314243004



Curva Pura

Via Giuseppe Acerbi, 1a - Roma

curvapura@gmail.com



Partner: Blu : gallery in Modra (SVK)