Pekka Pylkkanen 4tet Il sassofonista e compositore finlandese Pekka Pylkkanen, già al fianco di calibri quali Joe Henderson, McCoy Tyner, Bob Mintzer, Dave Liebman, arriva al Gregory's con una formazione che vede insieme al batterista Alessandro D'Anna, il pianista Domenico Sanna e Luca Bulgarelli al contrabbasso. Pylkkanen che può già vantare una carriera di livello internazionale, si è esibito in numerosi concerti come leader e solista in club e festival in tutto il mondo. Stasera propone un repertori oche alterna composizioni originali a standards. Il suo suono, energico e ispirato, ci accompagnerà per due ore - alternando sax soprano e sax alto - in un viaggio fatto di scambi, improvvisazioni e interplay con i tre giovani e talentuosi musicisti italiani. Come sempre è possibile cenare à la carte a partire dalle 19.30: Dinner and Jazz. "Bro. Catching up and just listened to your CD 'Listen'. Your sound is KILLING!!! Great work!" Dave Liebman, July 2011 "in closing, I would rank Mr. Pekka Pylkkanen, in the top five percent of musician/educators I have encountered throughout my twenty plus years of performing and teaching." Dr. Michael J. Rossi, Professor, Jazz Artist, University of Cape Town "The music on this CD is simply great, and I am very happy to see and hear that Pekka has grown into the musician that he is today. He's created compositions with an elegant complexity that showcases his saxophone playing in a unique and personal way. "Excerpt from liner notes for 'Listen!' by Bob Mintzer, December 2008 Pekka Pylkkanen -Sax alto e soprano Domenico Sanna - Pianoforte Luca Bulgarelli - Contrabbasso Alessandro D'Anna - Batteria Cena à la carte a partire dalle 19.30 Inizio concerto ore 22.00 € 20,00 inclusa la prima consumazione per assistere al solo concerto Via Gregoriana 54/a - Roma +39 066796386 +39 3278263770 booking@gregorysjazz.com