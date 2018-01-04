Virus Art Gallery

Via Reggio Emilia 69 Roma

Cell.: 3472298138 / 3497061109



10-17 gennaio 2018

orario 10,30-19

sabato 10,30-15 (pomeriggio per appuntamento)

domenica e lunedì chiuso



Opening mercoledì 10 gennaio 2018 ore 18



LANDSCAPE - Homage to Painting



​I"Pittori Uniti per la Pittura", dopo essersi presentati nel 2016 con la loro prima mostra ‘Self Portrait,’ propongono ora un doppio paesaggio in formato ridotto, come omaggio alla Pittura En plein air.

Per il primo dei due quadri il soggetto è costituito dal luogo dove vivono e operano; mentre per il secondo quadro viene citato un pittore particolarmente amato, da cui si trae ispirazione nel proprio lavoro.



Questa mostra intende essere una dichiarazione d’amore alla Pittura come eminente forma di Arte, allineata al progetto che anima il gruppo.

La mostra, itinerante, è a Roma al secondo appuntamento, dopo essere stata presentata a Berlino nel dicembre 2017.





PITTORI UNITI PER LA PITTURA



Nestor Alsina

Silvia Bar-am

Stefano Bolcato

Rebecca Buck Jankowski

Jacqueline Cope

Laura Grosso

Anthony Lombardi

Carlos Meijíde

Margarita Naot

Deborah Sherman

Jessica Slominski

Paula Swaydan Grebel

Chryssis Vici



The group of "Painters United for Painting" was created on facebook in 2014 by Laura Grosso. Gathering professionals from four continents.

The United Painting Painters, presented their first exhibition "Self Portrait" in 2016. In the present exhibition, they propose two small-format landscape paintings as a tribute to En Plein Air Painting.

For the first of the two, the subject is the place where the artist lives and works, while the second painting consists of a citation of a particularly beloved painter that has inspired the artist's work.

This exhibition is a declaration of love for Painting as an eminent form of art and is aligned with the project that animates the group.

