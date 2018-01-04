Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Mostre

Landscape homage to Painting

Laura

Virus Art Gallery
Via Reggio Emilia 69 Roma
Cell.: 3472298138 / 3497061109

10-17 gennaio 2018
orario 10,30-19
sabato 10,30-15 (pomeriggio per appuntamento)
domenica e lunedì chiuso

Opening mercoledì 10 gennaio 2018 ore 18

LANDSCAPE - Homage to Painting

​I"Pittori Uniti per la Pittura", dopo essersi presentati nel 2016 con la loro prima mostra ‘Self Portrait,’ propongono ora un doppio paesaggio in formato ridotto, come omaggio alla Pittura En plein air.
Per il primo dei due quadri il soggetto è costituito dal luogo dove vivono e operano; mentre per il secondo quadro viene citato un pittore particolarmente amato, da cui si trae ispirazione nel proprio lavoro.

Questa mostra intende essere una dichiarazione d’amore alla Pittura come eminente forma di Arte, allineata al progetto che anima il gruppo.
La mostra, itinerante, è a Roma al secondo appuntamento, dopo essere stata presentata a Berlino nel dicembre 2017.


PITTORI UNITI PER LA PITTURA

Nestor Alsina
Silvia Bar-am
Stefano Bolcato
Rebecca Buck Jankowski
Jacqueline Cope
Laura Grosso
Anthony Lombardi
Carlos Meijíde
Margarita Naot
Deborah Sherman
Jessica Slominski
Paula Swaydan Grebel
Chryssis Vici

The group of "Painters United for Painting" was created on facebook in 2014 by Laura Grosso. Gathering professionals from four continents.
The United Painting Painters, presented their first exhibition "Self Portrait" in 2016. In the present exhibition, they propose two small-format landscape paintings as a tribute to En Plein Air Painting.
For the first of the two, the subject is the place where the artist lives and works, while the second painting consists of a citation of a particularly beloved painter that has inspired the artist's work.
This exhibition is a declaration of love for Painting as an eminent form of art and is aligned with the project that animates the group.

Gallery

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...



Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

A proposito di Mostre, potrebbe interessarti

  • Pablo Picasso. Tra Cubismo e Classicismo: 1915 - 1925

    • dal 22 settembre 2017 al 21 gennaio 2018
    • Scuderie del Quirinale

  • MONET. Le opere del padre dell'impressionismo a Roma

    • dal 19 ottobre 2017 al 11 febbraio 2018
    • Complesso del Vittoriano

  • Hokusai. Sulle orme del Maestro

    • dal 12 ottobre 2017 al 14 gennaio 2018
    • Museo dell'Ara Pacis

I più visti

  • Pablo Picasso. Tra Cubismo e Classicismo: 1915 - 1925

    • dal 22 settembre 2017 al 21 gennaio 2018
    • Scuderie del Quirinale

  • MONET. Le opere del padre dell'impressionismo a Roma

    • dal 19 ottobre 2017 al 11 febbraio 2018
    • Complesso del Vittoriano

  • Hokusai. Sulle orme del Maestro

    • dal 12 ottobre 2017 al 14 gennaio 2018
    • Museo dell'Ara Pacis

  • Enjoy. L’Arte incontra il divertimento

    • dal 23 settembre 2017 al 25 febbraio 2018
    • Chiostro del Bramante
Torna su
RomaToday è in caricamento