- Dove
-
Quando
- Dal 10/01/2018 al 17/01/2018
- Orario non disponibile
-
Prezzo
- Gratis
-
Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- facebook.com
Virus Art Gallery
Via Reggio Emilia 69 Roma
Cell.: 3472298138 / 3497061109
10-17 gennaio 2018
orario 10,30-19
sabato 10,30-15 (pomeriggio per appuntamento)
domenica e lunedì chiuso
Opening mercoledì 10 gennaio 2018 ore 18
LANDSCAPE - Homage to Painting
I"Pittori Uniti per la Pittura", dopo essersi presentati nel 2016 con la loro prima mostra ‘Self Portrait,’ propongono ora un doppio paesaggio in formato ridotto, come omaggio alla Pittura En plein air.
Per il primo dei due quadri il soggetto è costituito dal luogo dove vivono e operano; mentre per il secondo quadro viene citato un pittore particolarmente amato, da cui si trae ispirazione nel proprio lavoro.
Questa mostra intende essere una dichiarazione d’amore alla Pittura come eminente forma di Arte, allineata al progetto che anima il gruppo.
La mostra, itinerante, è a Roma al secondo appuntamento, dopo essere stata presentata a Berlino nel dicembre 2017.
PITTORI UNITI PER LA PITTURA
Nestor Alsina
Silvia Bar-am
Stefano Bolcato
Rebecca Buck Jankowski
Jacqueline Cope
Laura Grosso
Anthony Lombardi
Carlos Meijíde
Margarita Naot
Deborah Sherman
Jessica Slominski
Paula Swaydan Grebel
Chryssis Vici
The group of "Painters United for Painting" was created on facebook in 2014 by Laura Grosso. Gathering professionals from four continents.
The United Painting Painters, presented their first exhibition "Self Portrait" in 2016. In the present exhibition, they propose two small-format landscape paintings as a tribute to En Plein Air Painting.
For the first of the two, the subject is the place where the artist lives and works, while the second painting consists of a citation of a particularly beloved painter that has inspired the artist's work.
This exhibition is a declaration of love for Painting as an eminent form of art and is aligned with the project that animates the group.
Gallery
