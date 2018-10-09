I Karly Ensemble al People Bistrot

I Karly Ensemble propongono un repertorio di brani inediti e brani pop italiani e stranieri, dagli anni '70 ad oggi,completamente riarrangiati in chiave acustica con ricche contaminazioni latin-jazz, soul, funky e lounge, derivanti dalla formazione musicale di ciascun componente della band. Il tutto in una deliziosa location nel centro di Roma, bevendo un semplice drink o apprezzando una gustosa apericena in compagnia. E che musica sia!



Karly Ensemble 4tet will play their own acoustic repertoire with brand new and cover pop songs, from the '70s to date, completely rearranged with combinations of latin-jazz, soul, funky and lounge deriving from the different music background of each member of the band. In a delightful and comfortable location you can listen to the concert while sipping your favourit drink or beer and tasting delicious appetizers or having dinner with friends. Let Karly's music play on!

Carla Costigliola: Lead Vocal

Marco Minnucci: Guitars

Andrea Guitta: Bass

Stefano Arena: Percussions