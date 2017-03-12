Cabaret Berlin - Oratorio del Gonfalone

- Dove
- Quando
- Dal 30/03/2017 al 30/03/2017
- 21:00
- Prezzo
- interi € 20 - Ridotti - 15 - Studenti - 10
- Altre Informazioni
- Sito web
- oratoriogonfalone.eu
CABARET BERLIN Cristina Zavalloni, voce Gabriele Mirabassi, clarinetto Andrea Rebaudengo, Pianoforte Programma K. Weill Speak Low Surabaya Johnny Barbara Song Alabama Song H. Eisler An den kleinen Radioapparat Song of a German Mother Bettellied A. Schoenberg Dai Cabaret Songs: Gigerlette Mahnung M. Spoliansky Wenn die beste freundin - Alles Schwindel Siege, Ich hab noch einen Koffer in Berlin
