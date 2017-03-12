Cabaret Berlin - Oratorio del Gonfalone

CABARET BERLIN Cristina Zavalloni, voce Gabriele Mirabassi, clarinetto Andrea Rebaudengo, Pianoforte Programma K. Weill Speak Low Surabaya Johnny Barbara Song Alabama Song H. Eisler An den kleinen Radioapparat Song of a German Mother Bettellied A. Schoenberg Dai Cabaret Songs: Gigerlette Mahnung M. Spoliansky Wenn die beste freundin - Alles Schwindel Siege, Ich hab noch einen Koffer in Berlin