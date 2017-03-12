Sezioni

Eventi

Sezioni
Eventi / Concerti

Cabaret Berlin - Oratorio del Gonfalone

Romolo

CABARET BERLIN Cristina Zavalloni, voce Gabriele Mirabassi, clarinetto Andrea Rebaudengo, Pianoforte Programma K. Weill Speak Low Surabaya Johnny Barbara Song Alabama Song H. Eisler An den kleinen Radioapparat Song of a German Mother Bettellied A. Schoenberg Dai Cabaret Songs: Gigerlette Mahnung M. Spoliansky Wenn die beste freundin - Alles Schwindel Siege, Ich hab noch einen Koffer in Berlin

Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando la mappa del posto...



Attendere un istante: stiamo caricando i commenti degli utenti...

Commenti

    Potrebbe Interessarti

    • The art of the brick all'Auditorium Parco della Musica

      • dal 9 dicembre 2016 al 26 marzo 2017
      • Auditorium Parco della Musica

    • Artemisia Gentileschi la mostra a Palazzo Braschi

      • dal 30 novembre 2016 al 7 maggio 2017
      • Palazzo Braschi

    • Tancredi, l’atomica e il filo d’erba

      • dal 12 novembre 2016 al 12 marzo 2017
      • Collezione Peggy Guggenheim

    I più visti

    • The art of the brick all'Auditorium Parco della Musica

      • dal 9 dicembre 2016 al 26 marzo 2017
      • Auditorium Parco della Musica

    • Artemisia Gentileschi la mostra a Palazzo Braschi

      • dal 30 novembre 2016 al 7 maggio 2017
      • Palazzo Braschi

    • Tancredi, l’atomica e il filo d’erba

      • dal 12 novembre 2016 al 12 marzo 2017
      • Collezione Peggy Guggenheim

    • Stasera si “Cena col Baffo”! Scopri i ristoranti in città dove gustare i menù speciali Birra Moretti

      • dal 1 settembre 2016 al 31 dicembre 2017
    Torna su
    RomaToday è in caricamento