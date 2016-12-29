#UPTOWN - 8 Mile Celebration Night

Venerdì 30 Dicembre at Imperial Club "Ex Saponeria"

Via Degli Argonauti 20 / Via Libetta Zona Ostiense

| BLACK & HIP HOP |

Resident Dj: Dj Low-Lo & Dj Aimé

Ph. Andrea Carrozzini

► INGRESSO GRATUITO SEGNANDOSI IN LISTA

Fuori lista:

► PISTA 10€ + DRINK

► PRIVÈ 15€ + DRINK

TAVOLI A PARTIRE DA 100€ (5 PERSONE con BOTTIGLIA)

(su prenotazione)

- Per essere inseriti in lista, scrivere nome + numero dei partecipanti sulla bacheca dell'evento (esempio Sarah + 3)

✰ COME ARRIVARE ✰

Per raggiungere Imperial Club:

Metro B fermata Garbatella, Piramide o San Paolo

Autobus: 23, 715, 716, 769, 670, 723, N9

Info, Tavoli e Prenotazioni:

3481723049

3403868171

3277661596