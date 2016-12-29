- Dove
- Quando
- Dal 30/12/2016 al 30/12/2016 solo domani
- dalle 23
- Prezzo
- Prezzo non disponibile
- Altre Informazioni
#UPTOWN - 8 Mile Celebration Night
Venerdì 30 Dicembre at Imperial Club "Ex Saponeria"
Via Degli Argonauti 20 / Via Libetta Zona Ostiense
| BLACK & HIP HOP |
Resident Dj: Dj Low-Lo & Dj Aimé
Ph. Andrea Carrozzini
► INGRESSO GRATUITO SEGNANDOSI IN LISTA
Fuori lista:
► PISTA 10€ + DRINK
► PRIVÈ 15€ + DRINK
TAVOLI A PARTIRE DA 100€ (5 PERSONE con BOTTIGLIA)
(su prenotazione)
- Per essere inseriti in lista, scrivere nome + numero dei partecipanti sulla bacheca dell'evento (esempio Sarah + 3)
✰ COME ARRIVARE ✰
Per raggiungere Imperial Club:
Metro B fermata Garbatella, Piramide o San Paolo
Autobus: 23, 715, 716, 769, 670, 723, N9
Info, Tavoli e Prenotazioni:
3481723049
3403868171
3277661596
